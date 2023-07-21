Jerusalem [Israel], July 21 ((ANI/TPS): Israel’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure published a call for “Pioneer Leap and Demonstration” a program from the Chief Scientist Unit in the Ministry, within which it will invest approximately 25 million Shekels (USD 7 million) to promote innovative projects and develop the energy and water sector, among other things, renewable energy production using land, the transmission network, a smart electricity network, energy storage, fuel substitutes for transportation, energy efficiency, waste to energy conversion, environmental aspects of the energy and water sector, and more.

The Ministry will finance up to 50 per cent of the developer’s approved budget for the project in the projects that will be selected, with a single grant ceiling of up to 1.5 million NIS in the energy fields and up to 3 million NIS in the storage fields, in the fields of fuel substitutes, waste to energy conversion and energy storage.

The projects that will receive the funding will be selected as part of a public tender and according to scores awarded to them based on the criteria established for innovation and relevance to the energy and water sector, including technological feasibility, business feasibility, relevance to the challenges of the State of Israel and a clear commercialization path.

The time period for the completion of the projects is about two years, although an extension of another year is possible.

The program for the development of innovation of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure this year attracted a wide variety of public bodies to cooperate with the Ministry and take part in accompanying and financing the projects in the partners’ areas of interest. (ANI/TPS)

