Tel Aviv [Israel], February 8 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Defence published for public reference the legal memoranda of plans to change the legislation regarding the IDF's (Israel Defense Forces) reserve system.

According to the plan formulated by the IDF's personnel division, the plan calls for the extension of mandatory service for soldiers - men and women - who serve in combat units to three years and the length of service of reservists will be doubled so that they will "become a central formation in the army's ongoing security tasks and not just a routine auxiliary force.'

According to the plan, the age of exemption for reserve military duty will rise from 40 to 45, and for officers from 45 to 50. This comes more than a decade after the reduction in the age required for service which was once 55.

The age of service for certain professional/skilled positions will be raised to 52, up from 49. The IDF said this will "preserve knowledge and experience."

Also, reservists will be called up for 42 days a year of service instead of the current 54 days spread over three years, non-officer commanders will serve 48 days a year instead of 70 over three years, and officers will be called up for 55 reserve days a year instead of 84 days over three years.

Soldiers summoned for security duties, such as guarding the borders, will need to serve up to 40 days in a row, instead of the current 25 day limit.

In addition, the IDF intends to change the compensation plan for the reserve officers in a way that has not yet been detailed. However, according to the army, this will include an increase in compensation along with a differentiation between officers in support and frontline positions, with the latter receiving additional compensation for operational employment. (ANI/TPS)

