Tel Aviv [Israel], November 30 (ANI/TPS): Israel President Isaac Herzog will travel to the United Arab Emirates for a series of political meetings with various world leaders attending the upcoming World Climate Conference as part of a diplomatic push to see all of the hostages held in Gaza freed.

The president will leave on Thursday and his visit will last less than a day.

The president's office said that the purpose of his meetings will be to reveal to world leaders in a "clear and in-depth manner" the atrocities committed by the terrorist organisation Hamas in the horrific massacre it perpetrated on October 7 and to emphasise the fundamental security threat underlying Israel's forced entry into the war in Gaza.

The president intends to enlist world leaders in the first-ever humanitarian effort to return the hostages held by Hamas to their homes "quickly and peacefully" and to emphasise Israel's humanitarian efforts, which are an integral part of the overall campaign. (ANI/TPS)

