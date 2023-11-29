China-Like Pneumonia in Netherlands? Dutch Country Sees Alarming Surge in Pneumonia Cases in Kids, Says Report

World IANS| Nov 29, 2023 09:10 PM IST
Representational Image (File Photo)

New Delhi, November 29: The Netherlands is witnessing an outbreak of pneumonia cases in children, days after China reported a similar uptick in cases, raising concerns. According to the Netherlands Institute for Health Services Research (NIVEL) last week, 103 of every 100,000 children between age 5 and 14 suffered a bout of pneumonia.

Local media from the Netherlands reported that neither NIVEL nor the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment are able to explain the reason behind increasing pneumonia cases. Pneumonia Outbreak in China: Uttarakhand Government Issues Alert, Directs Officials To Step Up Surveillance.

"There are a striking number of children and young people with pneumonia," a NIVEL spokesperson was quoted as saying by The Sun. A recent post on ProMED Mail, the online reporting system of the International Society for Infectious Diseases, reported China experiencing a major pneumonia outbreak with no known cause in children.

It said that the outbreak, causing symptoms such as high fever, and some developing pulmonary nodules is overwhelming paediatric hospitals in the country. Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) that no new pathogens were detected in the outbreak, and instead the illnesses were caused by known seasonal viruses such as the flu and RSV, along with the bacteria Mycoplasma pneumoniae.

They also blamed the spike on the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, as this is the first flu season since the country eased its strict lockdown measures. As per the WHO, the release of CO

