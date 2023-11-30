Deir Al-Balah, Nov 29 (AP) The Israeli military says Hamas has begun releasing 12 hostages from captivity in the Gaza Strip.

The army said the first two hostages were transferred to Egypt late Wednesday. Ten others were expected to soon be freed.

It was the sixth release of Israeli hostages under a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. Israel was to free some 30 Palestinian prisoners later Wednesday.

The cease-fire is set to expire early Thursday. International mediators were working to extend the truce by several days to allow further releases of hostages.

Hamas captured some 240 hostages in the Oct. 7 cross-border attack that triggered the war. After the latest releases, roughly 150 hostages are believed to remain in captivity.(AP)

