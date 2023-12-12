Tel Aviv [Israel], December 12 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that it successfully struck down six rockets out of a group that was launched by terrorists based in Lebanon at Israeli territory.

IDF forces then attacked the sources of the launches with artillery fire.

Meanwhile, the United States is concerned about reports that Israel used US-supplied white phosphorus munitions in an attack carried out in southern Lebanon in October, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Monday (local time).

Speaking to reporters while en route to Philadelphia, John Kirby said the US will be asking questions to get more details about it. He stressed that the US provides material like white phosphorus to another military with the full expectation that it will be used for legitimate purposes and in keeping with the law of armed conflict. (ANI/TPS)

