Jerusalem [Israel], January 1 (ANI/TPS): Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon struck a Hezbollah squad transferring arms from a weapons storage facility to a vehicle, the Israel Defence Forces said on Wednesday morning.

The army released footage showing the terrorists taking weapons to a white van parked outside a building just before Tuesday's strike.

identified Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon transferring weapons from a weapons storage facility to a vehicle parked nearby in southern Lebanon. To remove the threat, the IAF struck the weapons storage facility and the vehicle.

The IDF is operating in accordance with the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon. The IDF remains deployed in southern Lebanon and will operate against any threat to the State of Israel and its citizens.

Under the terms of a two-month ceasefire that went into effect on November 27, Hezbollah is supposed to withdraw its armed presence from areas of southern Lebanon south of the Litani River.

Israeli forces will also withdraw from southern Lebanon in stages. The Lebanese Armed Forces are to be deployed there first, including along the 120 km border with Israel, with monitors from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.

According to United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War, Hezbollah is forbidden from operating in southern Lebanon south of the Litani River. (ANI/TPS)

