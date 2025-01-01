Washington DC, January 1: What does 2025 have in store for world leaders, celebrities, and global events? Jemima Packington, the world’s only “asparamancer,” offers an unconventional glimpse into the year ahead by tossing asparagus spears and interpreting the patterns they form. Known for her accurate predictions of Brexit and Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Packington has now issued her bold New Year’s forecast. Among her top predictions is a major health scare for US President-elect Donald Trump, alongside unsettling news for Britain’s royal family. Baba Vanga’s Predictions for 2025: Who Is Baba Vanga? Know About Nostradamus of the Balkans and Her Chilling Doomsday Prophecy.

With her unique approach to fortune-telling, Packington’s predictions have gained global attention. In her 2025 predictions, Packington foresees more royal family deaths, political chaos worldwide, and a catastrophic natural disaster causing mass casualties. The “asparagus fortune teller” also predicts high-profile celebrity arrests, scandals among social media influencers, and turbulence in global stock markets, reported the New York Post. Scroll down to discover the full list of Jemima Packington’s predictions for 2025. Nostradamus Predictions for 2025: From Asteroid Collision to Natural Disaster in Brazil, Chilling Prophecies by the French Astrologer.

Jemima Packington New Year 2025 Predictions List

Here are the key forecasts she sees for the year ahead:

Civil Unrest: Increased civil unrest throughout Europe and the Middle East, with Europe facing particularly turbulent times. Political Resignations: A record number of political resignations worldwide, leading to instability in many governments. Trump’s Health Scare: A major health scare for President-elect Donald Trump, which will cause concern in the US and beyond. European Car Makers’ Troubles: Major problems for European car manufacturers, particularly related to the transition to electric vehicles (EVs). Stock Market Jitters: Stock markets worldwide will experience more busts than booms, with increased instability and economic uncertainty. Royal Family Challenges: More challenges for the British royal family, although they will manage to overcome them in the end. More Royal Deaths: Unfortunately, additional deaths within the royal family are predicted in 2025. Influencer Scandals: A rise in scandals surrounding social media influencers, overshadowing the online culture they’ve helped create. Climate Change Catastrophe: Mixed global reactions to climate change, with one catastrophic event causing significant loss of life. Celebrity Arrests: High-profile show business personalities will again make headlines for the wrong reasons, with shocking arrests that will surprise the public.

Jemima Packington, whose asparagus-based fortune-telling method has earned her a reputation for accuracy, has become a fascinating figure in predicting global events. With a 75-90 peer cent accuracy rate, her past predictions - such as the Brexit vote and the Queen's death - have drawn considerable attention. Despite the unconventional nature of her craft, many have come to regard her insights with intrigue and curiosity. As we enter 2025, the world will be watching to see if her predictions come true, particularly the major political, environmental, and personal health crises she anticipates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2025 08:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).