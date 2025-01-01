Mandi Bahauddin, January 1: A case reminiscent of Seema Haider's dramatic cross-border love story has emerged, this time involving a 30-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district. Badal Babu, who fell in love with a woman on Facebook, crossed the India-Pakistan border illegally to meet her. He was arrested by Pakistan's Punjab Police in Mandi Bahauddin on December 27. Despite lacking valid travel documents, Babu's determination to unite with his online lover led him to make several attempts to breach the border.

According to a Times of India report, Babu, a resident of Nagla Khatkari village, confessed during interrogation that his sole intention was to meet the woman with whom he had developed a romantic relationship online. Without a visa or passport, Babu made multiple unsuccessful attempts to cross the India-Pakistan border, and on his third try, he managed to reach Mandi Bahauddin. However, his romantic journey came to an abrupt halt when he was arrested by Pakistani authorities for entering the country illegally. Seema Haider Summoned by Noida Court: Pakistani Woman Gets Summoned as First Husband Goes to Family Court Over ‘Religious Conversion’ of Children.

Babu was booked under Sections 13 and 14 of Pakistan’s Foreigners Act, 1946, and presented in court shortly after his arrest. His family, unaware of his whereabouts for nearly a month, was shocked when they learned about his arrest from social media. India Today reported that Babu’s father, Kripal Singh, mentioned that the last time he spoke to his son was on November 30, and he had told him that his work had been completed. His family is now seeking the Indian government's assistance to bring him back home. Seema Haider-Like Case in UP: Iranian Woman Faiza Flies to India to Marry YouTuber Diwakar Kumar, Engagement Ceremony's Video Surfaces.

Babu was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, with his next court appearance scheduled for January 10, 2025. The investigation continues, with Pakistani authorities probing whether his illegal entry into Pakistan was solely driven by his romantic intentions or if other factors were at play.

