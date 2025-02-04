Tel Aviv [Israel], February 4 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Communications will allow free personal importation of security cameras and home entry cameras with doorbells.

According to the decision, personal importation of these products will no longer require an application for an import permit from the Ministry of Communications.

In the future, the Ministry of Communications will also work to allow commercial import of these products without the need for prior approval.

In 2024, approximately 50,000 security cameras and home entry cameras will be imported into Israel through personal import. These products constitute approximately 35 per cent of the products for which a personal import permit from the Ministry of Communications is required. From now on, approval from the Ministry of Communications will not be required for the import of these products. (ANI/TPS)

