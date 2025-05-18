Tel Aviv [Israel], May 18 (ANI/TPS): The government of Israel approved on Sunday a plan to establish a security barrier on the eastern border and to strengthen "the national hold on the [Jordan] Valley."

The plan includes the establishment of a multi-layered defence system along 425 kilometres, from the southern Golan Heights to the "Sands of Samar," located 30 kilometres to the north of Eilat.

Israel's Ministry of Defense said in a statement that the system will combine a physical barrier with advanced sensors, detection and warning capabilities, security components, ICT (Information and Communication Technology), operational command and control, and more, alongside the deployment of "light, flexible, and mobile forces, adapted to the topography and changing security threats."

At the same time, Israel will work over the coming years to promote the placement of "national mission centers" such as: a new "Nahal" (a special military company that includes development of new areas with service) unit there with pre-military training camps, farms, and more.

There are also plans for pre-military preparatory schools, yeshivas (Tora academies) for soldiers in a program that combines military service with religious studies, and more.

Israel's Minister of Defense, Israel Katz, said this move will be, "A blow to Iran's attempts to turn the eastern border into a terrorist front - we will strengthen the settlement and our hold on the Valley"

"This is a strategic move that will strengthen national security and our hold on the Valley, ensure Israel's sovereignty for years to come - and will be a blow to Iran's attempts to turn the eastern border into a terrorist front," he added. (ANI/TPS)

