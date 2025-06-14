Tel Aviv [Israel], June 14 (ANI): Reports indicate that Israeli fighter jets have targeted an army base in Zanjan, a city located approximately 200 miles from Tehran in northern Iran, Al Jazeera reported, citing UK-based outlet Iran International.

The aftermath of the strike showed significant damage, including a large fire and smoke.

The Israeli Air Force shared a video on X and wrote, "The Air Force continues to attack targets to eliminate threats in Iranian territory."

Earlier, Israel Defence Forces International Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani stated that while Israel conducted precise operations targeting terror targets, Iran fired at the civilian population.

In a post on X, he said, "Israel conducted precise strikes on terror targets, while operating a thousand miles away. Iran fired missiles indiscriminately toward the civilian population. One side conducts brave operations and has its civilians stay safe--the other side hides like cowards and targets civilians. That's all you need to know."

He said that the world cannot treat this as Israel's problem alone.

In a post on X, he said, "Once again, Iranian missiles are aimed at homes, families, children all over Israel. The world can no longer treat this as Israel's problem alone. Silence is complicity."

This comes after Israel launched "pre-emptive" strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities on Friday.

In a clarification, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said on X, "Iran is closer than ever to obtaining a nuclear weapon. Weapons of mass destruction in the hands of the Iranian regime are an existential threat to the State of Israel and the wider world. The State of Israel has no choice but to fulfil the obligation to act in defence of its citizens and will continue to do so everywhere it is required to do so."

In response, Iran retaliated by launching drone and missile strikes on Tel Aviv. Israel has since continued its counterstrikes.

Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei accused the US of supporting Israel's assault on Iran, saying the attack would not have happened without Washington's permission, Al Jazeera reported, citing semi-official Tasnim news agency.

"The other side [the US] acted in a way that makes dialogue meaningless," Baqaei said of talks the US has held with Tehran in recent months to curb its nuclear programme.

"You cannot claim to negotiate and at the same time divide work by allowing the Zionist regime [Israel] to target Iran's territory," he added. (ANI)

