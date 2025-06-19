New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Amid the evolving situation in West Asia, Indian and Israeli Defence officials spoke to each other on Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence said.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh received a call from Maj Gen (Res) Amir Baram, Director General of Israel Ministry of Defence who gave the former updates on the current situation.

MoD wrote on social media platform X, "Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh received a call today from Maj Gen (Res) Amir Baram Director General of Israel Ministry of Defence regarding update on current situation."

On Thursday, the conflict between Israel and Iran entered its seventh day with both countries continuing to trade strikes.

US President Donald Trump held a situation room meeting on Wednesday to discuss US options, reported CNN.

Expressing concern over the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, stating that while he has a plan in place, the outcome remains uncertain.

Trump again refused to say whether he would order a strike on Iran. "I have a plan for everything... anything could happen," he said.

Trump expressed frustration over Iran's decision not to make a deal, stating, "They should have made the deal. I had a great deal for them." Trump mentioned that Iran wanted to meet and come to the White House, but his tone suggests uncertainty about the outcome.

Meanwhile, Israeli authorities said at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks. In Iran, 585 people have been killed and more than 1,300 wounded in the Israeli assault, reported Anadolu Agency, citing Iranian media reports.

On Thursday, Israel's Defence Forces (IDF) said that air force is carrying out a "series of attacks" in Tehran and other parts of Iran. Earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said air defence systems had been activated over Tehran.

Tensions have been rising between Israel and Iran in West Asia.

On June 13, Israel launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, dubbed "Operation Rising Lion".

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel has launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the "Iranian threat to Israel's very survival" adding that the mission would continue "for as many days as it takes to remove this threat."

In response, Iranian News Agency IRNA said the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), in response to the Israeli aggression, has launched a large-scale drone and missile operation 'Operation True Promise 3' targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centres. The strikes were conducted in direct retaliation against Israeli "aggression". (ANI)

