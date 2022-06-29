Jerusalem, Jun 29 (PTI) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will not run in the upcoming Knesset (Parliament) elections, his office announced on Wednesday.

Bennett, 50, told members of his Yamina party on Wednesday that he will not run for the Knesset in the next election.

He, however, will stay on as alternate Prime Minister once Foreign Minister Yair Lapid replaces him as premier, which could take place as soon as Thursday if the Knesset finishes passing legislation to disperse itself.

Bennett will address the nation at 8 PM local time.

The announcement came as the Knesset prepared to dissolve on Wednesday evening, with elections expected to take place in late October or early November.

Israel would witness its fifth parliamentary elections in less than three-and-a-half years.

Bennett, whose government had been reduced to a minority in the 120-member Knesset, faced constant threats and ultimatums from lawmakers, mostly from his own Yamina party.

