Tel Aviv [Israel], July 21 (ANI/TPS): During the night last night, Israeli security forces operated throughout Judea and Samaria to thwart terrorism. As part of the operation, the forces arrested 16 wanted terrorists.

In a targeted operation in Bethlehem, IDF (Israel Defense Forces), Border Police and Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Service) forces arrested a terrorist cell that was planning to carry out an attack.

In the villages of Halhul, Sa'ir and Beit Sahur in the Hebron area seven wanted terrorists were arrested.

In the IDF's Yehuda (Judea) Brigade area, forces arrested four wanted terrorists, confiscated a gun and terrorist funds.

In the village of Amjoun in Samaria, forces confiscated an 'M16' weapon and additional combat equipment.

In Shweika, a-Dik and Izbet Shufa in upper Samaria, three wanted terrorists were arrested, and lower Samaria two wanted terrorists were arrested. (ANI/TPS)

