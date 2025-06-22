Dubai, Jun 22 (AP) Israeli strikes on Iran have killed at least 865 people and wounded 3,396 others, a human rights group said Sunday.

The Washington-based group Human Rights Activists offered the figures, which covers the entirety of Iran. It said of those dead, it identified 363 civilians and 215 security force personnel being killed.

Human Rights Activists, which also provided detailed casualty figures during the 2022 protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, crosschecks local reports in the Islamic Republic against a network of sources it has developed in the country.

Iran has not been offering regular death tolls during the conflict and has minimized casualties in the past. On Saturday, Iran's Health Ministry said some 400 Iranians had been killed and another 3,056 wounded in the Israeli strikes.

Meanwhile, Israel's Airport Authority announced Sunday it was closing the country's airspace to both inbound and outbound flights in the wake of the US.attacks on Iranian nuclear sites.

The agency said it was shutting down air traffic “due to recent developments” and did not say for how long.

The US struck three sites in Iran early Sunday, inserting itself into Israel's war aimed at destroying the country's nuclear programme in a risky gambit to weaken a longtime foe despite fears of a wider regional conflict.

Iran said there were “no signs of contamination” at its nuclear sites at Isfahan, Fordo or Natanz after U.S. airstrikes targeted the facilities.

Iranian state media quoted the country's National Nuclear Safety System Centre, which published a statement saying its radiation detectors had recorded no radioactive release after the strikes.

“There is no danger to the residents living around the aforementioned sites,” the statement added.

Earlier Israeli airstrikes on nuclear sites similarly have caused no recorded release of radioactive material into the environment around the facilities, the International Atomic Energy Agency has said. (AP)

