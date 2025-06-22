Brasilia [Brazil], June 22 (ANI): At least eight people were killed on Saturday (local time) after a hot-air balloon caught fire mid-air and crashed in a tourist region of southern Brazil, the New York Times (NYT) reported, citing local authorities.

The incident occurred in the rural area of Praia Grande, located in the state of Santa Catarina, a region well known for its scenic balloon rides over stunning canyon landscapes.

Also Read | Israel-Iran War: Israeli Air Force Kills Amin for Judaki, UAV Commander in Revolutionary Guards' Air Force.

According to the state's military fire brigade, the balloon caught fire in the air and went down shortly after 8 am (local time).

Of the 21 people on board, including the pilot, 13 survived the crash and were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, as reported by the NYT.

Also Read | Hot Air Balloon Crash in Brazil: 8 Killed, 13 Injured After Hot-Air Balloon Catches Fire Mid-Air, Falls in Santa Catarina (Watch Video).

Rescue teams, including some 20 firefighters and seven emergency vehicles, were dispatched to the scene to assist with recovery efforts.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, the NYT reported, citing a statement from the Santa Catarina Governor Jorginho Mello.

Mello described the event as a tragedy, as per a video posted to his social media. "We are in mourning... It is a tragedy that has happened. We will watch how it unfolds, what happened, why it happened," he stated, as quoted by the NYT.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed his condolences to the victims' families and confirmed that both federal and state agencies are supporting the ongoing rescue and response operations.

"I would like to express my solidarity with the families of the victims of the balloon accident that occurred this Saturday morning in Santa Catarina. I would like to place the Federal Government at the disposal of the victims and the state and municipal forces that are working on the rescue and care for the survivors," he stated in a post on X.

The accident comes just days after another hot-air balloon mishap in São Paulo state, where one person was killed and 11 injured when a balloon carrying 30 people fell, as reported by the NYT. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)