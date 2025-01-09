Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 (ANI): Kobbi Shoshani, Israel's Consul General, expressed disappointment over Ireland joining South Africa in supporting a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

He criticised the move, questioning the message it sends amidst ongoing violence against Israeli civilians, including acts of murder, and kidnapping.

Speaking with ANI, Shoshani said, "You know you cannot disregard the murder, butcher, kidnap, rape, Israeli civilians and go to the court. What message do you send to the world, what message do you send to your own people, what message do you send to the terrorist you have to remember that. It can be internal politics. I am very sad about it. I definitely don't understand the decision."

Shoshani further emphasised the need for security, peace, and prosperity in the Middle East.

He added, "The aim is to bring security, safety, peace and prosperity to the Middle East, and the American Ambassador spoke about it in a very clear voice and that's our aim."

Notably, Ireland joined South Africa's genocide case against Israel, the International Court of Justice said on Tuesday. In a brief press statement, the ICJ said that Ireland had on Monday joined Nicaragua, Colombia, Mexico, Libya, Bolivia, Turkey, the Maldives, Chile, Spain, and the State of Palestine in asking to intervene in the case, according to a report by CNN.

Ireland's declaration of intervention said, "Ireland respectfully submits that the perpetrator does not need to have, as his or her purpose, the commission of the crime of genocide when committing any one or more of the material elements of the crime. The crime may also be committed where a perpetrator - regardless of his or her purpose - knows (or should know) that the natural and probable consequence of these acts is either to destroy or contribute to the destruction of the protected group ... and proceeds regardless," CNN reported

In December 2023, South Africa had filed a case against Israel, accusing Tel Aviv of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

The ICJ had issued an interim ruling in January 2024 that found there was a plausible risk of genocide in the enclave and ordered Israel to take provincial measures, including preventing any genocidal acts from taking place. The court had rejected a second South African application for emergency measures made in March over Israel's threat to attack Rafah. (ANI)

