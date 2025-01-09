January 9 is day 9 of the year, and it boasts of so many famous birthdays. Influential figures around the world, from the future queen of England to the former US president, are born on January 9. Catherine, Princess of Wales, aka Kate Middleton, celebrates her 43rd birthday on Thursday. Richard Nixon, the 37th U.S. President's 112th birth anniversary, will also take place on the day. Several Indian celebrities from the cinema industry, like Farhan Akhtar, Farah Khan and Anusha Dandekar, celebrate their birthdays. Hollywood stars Nina Dobrev and Nicola Peltz, aka Nicola Anne Peltz Beckham, will ring in their special days on January 9. People born between December 22 - January 19 are associated with the Capricorn zodiac sign. Capricorn is the tenth astrological sign in the zodiac. So, who are the famous Capricorns, and with that we mean the famous celebrities born on January 9. Let us take a look at the top celebrities who celebrate their birthdays on January 9, along with their year of birth.

Famous January 9 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Richard Nixon Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge S. Jaishankar Hima Das Farah Khan Farhan Akhtar Sunderlal Bahuguna Jimmy Page Nina Dobrev Nicola Peltz Joan Baez Sharad Malhotra Anusha Dandekar J. K. Simmons Park Sung-woong Haris Sohail Michaëlla Krajicek Gennaro Gattuso Lucas Leiva Rodrygo

January 8 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2025 11:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).