Tel Aviv [Israel], January 30 (ANI/TPS): The Yesh Atid party of Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid will hold a primary election in March, party members were informed.

Primaries were originally scheduled for December, but the vote was postponed by the war in Gaza.

Lapid served as Prime Minister in 2022 as part of a rotation agreement with Naftali Bennett.

MK Ram Ben Barak is widely expected to challenge Lapid for the party leadership. (ANI/TPS)

