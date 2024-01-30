Mexico City, January 30: A collision between a passenger bus and a freight truck on a highway in northern Mexico Tuesday left at least 19 people dead and 18 injured, local authorities said. Manvendra Singh’s Wife and Ex-Union Minister Jaswant Singh’s Daughter-in-Law Chitra Singh Killed in Road Accident, Son Injured in Car Crash in Rajasthan’s Alwar (Watch Video)

The accident occurred on a highway in the Pacific coast state of Sinaloa. Roy Navarrete, the director of the state civil defense office, said the crash occurred in the township of Elota, near the port city of Mazatlan.

Mexico Road Accident

#WATCH 🔴 At least 20 people have died, and 22 others were injured in a collision and fire involving a double-decker passenger bus and a trailer on a highway in the Mexican state of Sinaloa. The number of casualties may be higher, according to the civil defense service. pic.twitter.com/wOrSIOQHw0 — Voice of Europe 🌍 (@V_of_Europe) January 30, 2024

The injured were being treated at local hospitals and the cause of the accident is under investigation. There were 37 people aboard the bus. Photos of the scene showed both vehicles had been reduced to burnt-out metal frames.

