Washington, May 28 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has held wide-ranging discussions on issues relating to Indo-Pacific and partnership between India and America in healthcare, digital, knowledge and other sectors during a meeting with India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and top officials of the Biden administration.

Jaishankar, who is on an official trip to the US, is the first Indian Cabinet minister to visit the country since Joe Biden became US President on January 20.

"Delighted to host EAM @DrSJaishankar @ India House," Sandhu said on Twitter on Thursday, retweeting a picture and a post tweeted by Jaishankar on his meeting with the Director of National Intelligence in the Biden administration, Avril Haines.

Issues related to Indo-Pacific and India-US partnership, including in healthcare, digital and knowledge sectors were discussed, he said on the meeting held at the Indian Embassy here.

Top officials from the US administration were also present in the meeting, Sandhu said, tagging twitter handles of the White House, National Security Council, United States Agency for International Development (USAID), United States Mission to the United Nations (USUN), National Science Foundation (NSF) and departments of state, treasury, energy, homeland security, defence and commerce.

Earlier, Jaishankar met US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan during which they agreed that people-to-people ties and shared values are the foundation of the US-India strategic partnership that is helping to end the pandemic, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific and providing global leadership on climate change.

"Pleased to meet NSA Jake Sullivan. Wide-ranging discussions including on Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan. Conveyed appreciation for US solidarity in addressing the Covid challenge. India-US vaccine partnership can make a real difference," Jaishankar said in a tweet after the meeting.

The minister also held talks with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to discuss a wide range of bilateral trade issues. He also had meetings with the top American business leadership hosted by the US India Business Council and the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum.

Jaishankar also met influential American lawmakers from both the Democratic and Republican parties and discussed developments about Quad and the cooperation on vaccines with them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)