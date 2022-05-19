New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday participated in the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting and highlighted eight key points including Ukraine issue, socio-economic recovery from COVID-19 pandemic.

"Participated in the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting today. Highlighted 8-key points. 1 We must not only seek socio-economic recovery from the Covid pandemic, but also create resilient and reliable supply chains," ," Jaishankar tweeted.

Also Read | Shanghai Likely To Resume Cross-District Public Transport From May 22, Days After Strict COVID-19 Lockdown.

In a searies of tweet, Jaishankar said that knock-on effects of the Ukraine conflict have led to sharp increases in the costs of energy, food and commodities. This must be mitigated for the sake of the developing world.

Jaishankar said that BRICS has repeatedly affirmed respect for sovereign equality, territorial integrity and international law. "We must live up to these commitments." He added that BRICS should unanimously and specifically support UN Security Council reform.

Also Read | Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe Assures Parliament of Sufficient Fuel Stocks Till Mid-June 2022.

"5. Together, we should press for credible commitment of resources by developed nations for climate action and climate justice. 6.BRICS must display zero tolerance for terrorism, especially cross border terrorism," he said.

"7.A globalized and digitized world will give due regard to trust and transparency. 8.Sustainable Development Goals must be approached in a comprehensive manner," Jaishankar's tweeted.

Last week, a meeting of the BRICS health ministers was also held that agreed on BRICS countries launching an early warning system for large-scale pandemics.

BRICS is a multilateral forum consisting of five major emerging economies of the world, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)