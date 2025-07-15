World News | Jaishankar Holds Talks with Chinese Counterpart, Speaks of Need for Far-seeing Approach to Bilateral Ties

Beijing [China], July 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held detailed talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing and spoke about the need for a far-seeing approach to bilateral ties.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said expressed confidence that ties can develop along a positive trajectory on the foundation of mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity.

"Held detailed talks with Politburo Member and FM Wang Yi in Beijing this evening. Spoke about the need for a far-seeing approach to bilateral ties and building a stable & constructive relationship. Incumbent on us to address aspects related to the border, normalizing people-to-people exchanges and avoiding restrictive trade measures & roadblocks," he said.

"Confident that on the foundation of mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity, ties can develop along a positive trajectory. Look forward to attending the SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Tianjin tomorrow. India is committed to ensuring good outcomes and decisions," he added.

In his opening remarks during meeting with Wang Yi, Jaishankar noted that India and China have made good progress in the past nine months for the normalization of bilateral relations due to resolution of friction along the border in eastern Ladakh.

He said it is now incumbent on the two sides to address other aspects related to the border, including de-escalation.

He also called for avoiding restrictive trade measures and roadblocks are avoided.

Jaishankar, who is in China to attend SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting, said that stable and constructive ties between India and China are not only for mutual benefit, but that of the world as well.

"Our bilateral relationship requires that we take a far-seeing approach to our ties. Since our leaders' meeting in Kazan in October 2024, the India-China relationship has been gradually moving in a positive direction. Our responsibility is to maintain that momentum," he said.

"In recent times, the two of us have had several opportunities to meet at international events and carry out strategic communication. It is our expectation that this will now be regular and take place in each other's countries," he added.

Jaishankar said that this year marks the 75th year of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and China.

"We appreciate that the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra has also resumed after a gap of five years. I thank the Chinese side for their cooperation on this matter," he said.

"We have made good progress in the past nine months for the normalization of our bilateral relations. It is a result of the resolution of friction along the border and our ability to maintain peace and tranquility there. This is the fundamental basis for mutual strategic trust and for smooth development of bilateral relations. It is now incumbent on us to address other aspects related to the border, including de-escalation," he added.

India and China reached agreement on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control in India-China border areas in Depsang and Demchok on 21 October 2024, leading to disengagement from all the friction points of 2020.

Jaishankar said that there are various facets and dimensions of bilateral ties.

"Measures towards normalizing our people - to - people exchanges can certainly foster mutually beneficial cooperation. It is also essential in this context that restrictive trade measures and roadblocks are avoided. I hope to discuss these issues in further detail," he said.

The minister called for handling bilateral relations on the basis of mutual respect, mutual interest and sensitivity.

"Stable and constructive ties between India and China are not only to our benefit, but that of the world as well. This is best done by handling relations on the basis of mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity. We have also earlier agreed that differences should not become disputes, nor should competition ever become conflict. On this foundation, we can now continue to develop our ties along a positive trajectory," he said.

He hoped that zero tolerance for terrorism will be strongly upheld at the SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting.

"Our meeting today will also include an exchange of views on global and regional issues. Tomorrow, we will be meeting in the format of the SCO, whose primary mandate is to combat terrorism, separatism and extremism. This is a shared concern and India hopes that zero tolerance for terrorism will be strongly upheld," he said.

"As Foreign Minister, you have been long responsible for our overall bilateral relations. I am happy to have this in-depth discussion on the state of our ties in an era of profound change. I look forward to a constructive and forward-looking exchange of views," he added.

He wished the Chinese side a successful SCO Presidency. (ANI)

