New Delhi [India], October 02 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday paid tribute to India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri his birth anniversary, saying his courage, determination and leadership in face of challenges "continue to inspire us".

"Pay my respects to India's second Prime Minister, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri ji on his Jayanti. His courage, determination and leadership in face of challenges continue to inspire us" tweeted Jaishankar.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Shastri on his birth anniversary.

"Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji was humble and firm. He epitomised simplicity and lived for the welfare of our nation. We remember him on his Jayanti with a deep sense of gratitude for everything he has done for India," PM Modi said.

Born in Uttar Pradesh in 1904, Lal Bahadur Shastri was the second prime minister of India and served from 1964 to 1966.

He died in Tashkent on January 11, 1966, at the age of 61, soon after signing the Tashkent Pact with Pakistan. (ANI)

