Washington, October 2: US President Donald Trump said he and Melania Trump are awaiting their COVID-19 test result reports after one of his closest advisors, Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. Hicks was travelling with President Trump on Air Force One this Tuesday to fly to Cleveland for the first presidential debate with Biden.

In a call-in interview with Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity on Thursday night, he said, "Whether we quarantine or whether we have it, I don't know, I just went for a test and we'll see what happens." US Presidential Election 2020: After Bitter Debate, Donald Trump, Joe Biden to Speak at Charity Event.

Taking to Twitter, President Trump said that he and Melania will begin their quarantine process as they wait for their COVID-19 test results.

Here's what Trump tweeted:

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

According to a CBC report, Trump travelled to New Jersey for a fundraiser on Thursday. His social media director, Dan Scavino, and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany were originally set to join him but were replaced at the last minute by other aides.

After a week in which Trump and Biden brawled in a debate and flayed each other on the campaign trail, they both made appearances on Thursday night at an annual event meant to promote collegiality and good humour.

