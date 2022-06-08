New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reviewed the bilateral ties including trade, connectivity, and health with Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said that both the leaders have also exchanged views on global and regional issues including Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Afghanistan and Ukraine.

"Witnessed signing of an agreement on mutual legal assistance in civil and commercial matters," he said further.

"Witnessed signing of an agreement on mutual legal assistance in civil and commercial matters," he said further.

Jaishankar welcomed the Iranian Foreign Minister today, saying the discussion between the visiting minister and Indian officials will reflect the close ties between Tehran and New Delhi.

"Welcoming FM @Amirabdolahian to New Delhi. Our discussions today will reflect our close and friendly relations," EAM Jaishankar tweeted.

India's relations with Iran are unique and historic. Iran is an important partner and a close neighbour.

During 2021-22, there was an intensification in bilateral engagement. Jaishankar visited Tehran twice and held constructive meetings with the Iranian leadership.The two countries continued their engagement in the field of healthcare, and a meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on Health was held in April 2021.

Jaishankar visited Iran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the President-elect Ayatollah Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi. He visited Tehran at the invitation of the Government of Iran.

He held constructive meetings with the top Iranian leadership and discussed several issues, including the development of Shahid Behesti Terminal, and Chabahar Port.

The Government of India took over the operations of a part of Shahid Beheshti Port, Chabahar in Iran. India started interacting with Iran on Chabahar Port around 2003 but a major push was received in the second half of 2014, resulting in the signing of an MOU between the two countries for the development of Chabahar Port in May 2015.

This MOU translated into a formal 10-year Contract for Equipping and Operating the Chabahar Port, which was executed on May 23, 2016, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tehran. (ANI)

