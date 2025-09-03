Tokyo [Japan], September 3 (ANI): Sysmex Corporation, the world leader in haematology and blood cell count testing, has reaffirmed its commitment to India's medical treatment system, declaring the country a key pillar in its global growth strategy.

Founded in 1968, Sysmex traces its origins to an audio equipment company that successfully transformed its expertise in electrical technology into the development of blood cell detection machines.

To ensure smooth operations, the company also developed testing reagents. Initially expanding through overseas agencies, Sysmex later adopted a direct sales model to consolidate its global presence.

Under the leadership of Hisashi Ietsugu, who became president in 1996, Sysmex accelerated its global expansion with a special focus on Asia.

"The Sysmex market will be defined by the number of population," Ietsugu declared, highlighting the importance of countries like India.

Today, Sysmex records annual sales exceeding USD 3.4 billion and projects that figure to double by 2033.

Board Member Iwane Matsui emphasised that growth in the Global South, particularly India, is crucial for realising this vision.

Sysmex's approach in India is guided by the dual policy of "Make in India" and "Made by Indians." The company sources materials locally, empowers Indian professionals by appointing them to top managerial positions, and trains talented staff in Japan to sharpen their expertise.

Sysmex has been present in India for more than three decades. In 2025, the company launched its largest factory within the group in India, which produces testing reagents, diagnostic products, and houses extensive storage facilities.

The facility also incorporates advanced environmental measures, including water purification systems, to ensure a clean and sustainable operation.

Beyond manufacturing, Sysmex has invested in community development by donating school uniforms to children, underscoring its commitment to social responsibility.

"Appropriate medical care must be tailored to each country," Matsui said, stressing that India's large population and healthcare needs make it one of the most significant destinations for Sysmex's expansion.

With India's growing demand for affordable, reliable healthcare solutions, Sysmex's integration of cutting-edge diagnostic technology, local manufacturing, and community engagement is poised to make a lasting impact. (ANI)

