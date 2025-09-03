Tel Aviv [Israel], September 3 (ANI/TPS): Protesters demanding the release of hostages held in Gaza set fires to garbage bins and occupied buildings in Jerusalem on Wednesday, prompting strong condemnation from Israeli government officials and police intervention to restore order.

The demonstrations, organised by families of the 48 remaining hostages abducted during Hamas's October 7 attack, spread across multiple locations in the Israeli capital, including outside the Knesset parliament, the National Library, and the residences of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer.

Israeli police reported that activists set fire to trash bins and tires near Netanyahu's residence, causing damage to parked vehicles and forcing the evacuation of residents from nearby buildings. No injuries were reported, and emergency services successfully extinguished the fires.

The most dramatic scenes unfolded at the National Library near the Knesset, where protesters barricaded themselves on the building's roof and unfurled two large banners reading "Neglect and killing" alongside a photograph of Netanyahu. Dozens more demonstrators gathered in the garden below while activists remained on the rooftop.

Police Commissioner Daniel Levy ordered Jerusalem District commanders to "act with all means" to restore order, while authorities stressed that while peaceful protest is permitted, violent actions would not be tolerated.

"The Israel Police will enable anyone to exercise their right to free expression as part of a lawful protest," police said in a statement. "At the same time, the police will not allow harm to public order, including burning trash bins, vandalism, roadblocks, or any other illegal actions that endanger public safety or disrupt daily life."

Government officials responded with sharp criticism of the protesters' tactics. Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who oversees police operations, characterised the incidents as "terrorism," claiming the "wave of terror arson this morning near the Prime Minister's home" occurred "with the backing of the criminal attorney general who wants to burn the country."

Education Minister Yoav Kisch condemned the violence, stating that "the criminals who torched citizens' cars know very well that this doesn't serve the return of the hostages -- only anarchy."

Justice Minister Yariv Levin also denounced the events, saying, "What is happening this morning has one name - terrorism."

The protest organisation "Brothers in Arms" said hundreds demonstrated outside Dermer's residence, holding him responsible for the ongoing hostage crisis. "Dermer received the heaviest responsibility, to bring the hostages home. The results speak for themselves: 48 hostages are still in the tunnels, and zero hostages have returned under his responsibility," the group stated.

The organisation accused the government of prioritising politics over lives, declaring that "the government is torpedoing the comprehensive deal on the table and prefers the political interests of extremist ministers over the lives of the hostages. The time has come to end this abandonment and advance a comprehensive deal to return everyone, even at the cost of halting the war."

Earlier in the morning, mothers of combat soldiers had staged a separate protest at Jerusalem's entrance, calling for an end to the war to save both hostages and soldiers. The Mothers and Women's Coalition continued their demonstration at the city's entrance throughout the day, demanding an end to the Gaza conflict.

The protests came as thousands of Israelis reported for reserve duty on Tuesday ahead of an expected offensive in Gaza City, Hamas's last stronghold in the Gaza Strip.

Approximately 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 48 remaining hostages, about 20 are believed to be alive. (ANI/TPS)

