Washington, Mar 12 (PTI) US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday spoke over phone with Director General of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala during which they discussed the need for reforms within the WTO to maximize its effectiveness for the future.

"l spoke with WTO Director General Dr Okonjo-Iweala. We agreed to advancing international trade for recovery and equitable economic growth. We discussed human rights, investing in the environment, health, and technology to spur development and prosperity for the American people," Harris said in a tweet.

During the call, Harris congratulated the director general and offered her strong support as the global community works toward recovery from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They committed to work together to address the economic and health consequences of COVID-19 and climate change, and to prioritize resilience in the global supply chain.

"The Vice President and the director general agreed on the importance of using trade to promote equity and economic growth. They discussed how improved living standards, labour rights, human rights, and the well-being of working families must be at the center of our shared priorities to use trade as a lever to lift communities out of poverty," the White House said in a readout of the call.

"They also discussed the need for reforms within the World Trade Organization to maximize its effectiveness for the future. The vice president highlighted the priority of the United States to invest in health and technology as engines for growth and to advance sustainable development," the White House said.

Harris and Okonjo-Iweala committed to work closely together to accelerate momentum in the global economy for the benefit of all.

