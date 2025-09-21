Karachi [Pakistan], September 21 (ANI): A man accused of sexually assaulting several minor girls since 2016 in Karachi's Qayyumabad area has confessed to the crimes before a judicial magistrate on Saturday, reported Geo News.

The suspect was presented before the magistrate in Karachi (South), where his statement was formally recorded under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

When the magistrate questioned if he knew where he was, the suspect responded, "Yes, I am in court and here to have my statement recorded." Following the confession, the court sent the suspect to jail on judicial remand.

Police stated a formal identification parade was performed, and four victims' statements were taken. So far, six different cases have been filed against the suspect.

As reported by Geo News, South Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mehroze Ali announced the arrest earlier this month, revealing frightening details about the man's alleged misdeeds. According to the SSP, three cases were filed within a week in response to various accusations of child assault in Qayyumabad.

According to investigators, the suspect has been targeting children aged five to twelve since 2016. He would entice them with tiny sums of money, take them to a leased room or store nearby, and sexually abuse them, Geo News reported.

Police reportedly recovered over 100 videos of the assaults from the suspect's phone, as well as a USB disc with additional material. A diary with information on multiple victims was also discovered in his possession. According to investigators, a young girl who managed to steal the USB drive from the suspect's room played a role in his detention.

According to Geo News, the initial police report states that the man moved to Karachi from Abbottabad in 2011 and started selling juice from a cart in Qayyumabad in 2016, which is when he allegedly began targeting youngsters.

Officials acknowledged that further investigations were underway to find additional victims and evaluate the suspect's digital evidence. (ANI)

