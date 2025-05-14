Karachi, May 14: A 13-year-old boy, who was strangled to death after being allegedly raped, was found in a Madrasa in Karachi's Gadap Town, ARY News reported citing police. According to the details, Mujeeb ur Rahman was found at the Madrasa in Gadap Town near the Super Highway. According to police initial investigation, the boy was subjected to sexual assault before being killed by strangulation.

Further, the police also said that, boy had been tortured and raped. Two individuals, including the madrasa teacher, have been taken into custody for questioning, as per ARY News. The family of the deceased boy reported that he had been studying at the Madrasa for three years and had previously complained about physical abuse by the teacher. According to ARY News, they demanded that the authorities take immediate action to arrest those responsible. The boy's brother alleged that his sibling had been sexually abused and mentioned a similar complaint made five months prior. Pakistan Shocker: Pregnant Woman Killed by Her Mother-in-Law, Chopped Into Dozens of Pieces in Punjab Province.

He claimed that three to four individuals, including the teacher, were involved in the heinous act, calling for severe punishment. Meawhile, in a similary incident, a tragedy unfolded in April when the body of five-year-old Sawera Bibi, who had gone missing two days earlier, was recovered from a stormwater drain near Liaquatabad B-Area. Police and rescue teams retrieved the child's body from the drain and shifted it to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for legal formalities. Pakistan Shocker: Angry After Being Removed From WhatsApp Group, Man Shoots Dead Admin in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Initially unidentified, the little girl was later recognised by her devastated parents as Sawera, daughter of Muhammad Jameel, a resident of Sikandar Goth, Sachal. According to SHO Ghulam Yasin, preliminary investigations suggest the body had drifted through the drain from an unknown location and appeared to be one to two days old. The police ruled out any signs of restraint. Meanwhile, the initial passport report compiled by Saima confirmed that the minor girl was sexually assaulted before being killed.

