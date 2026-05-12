World News | Karakoram Highway Crippled as Dual Blow of Floods and Protests Leaves Hundreds Stranded in PoGB

Gilgit [PoGB], May 12 (ANI): The Karakoram Highway (KKH), which connects Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, remained partially blocked on Monday due to flash floods and an ongoing protest sit-in in the Thor area of Diamer district, leaving hundreds of passengers and transporters stranded, reported Pakistani media outlet The Nation.

According to the report, heavy floodwaters at several points along the highway, along with the protest, brought traffic to a complete halt. Passenger buses, private vehicles, and goods transport vehicles were stuck on both sides of the road, resulting in long queues on this key strategic route.

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The report further stated that travellers, including women, children, and elderly passengers, were forced to endure long delays under difficult conditions. Shortages of drinking water, food, and other basic supplies added to their hardships, leaving many commuters without proper relief arrangements.

The Nation emphasised that residents said the protest in Thor was sparked by a recent incident in the area, as well as an ongoing search operation by security forces in Diamer. Protesters continued their sit-in for a second consecutive day, refusing to reopen the highway until their demands were addressed, as per the report.

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In addition, heightened security measures at entry and exit points during the operation created tension and uncertainty, further disrupting regular movement between PoGB and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The report noted that the prolonged closure led to major traffic jams, with stranded passengers expressing anger over the lack of timely updates and assistance. Several commuters said they had been waiting for hours without any clarity on when the highway would reopen.

Passengers urged district authorities to provide immediate relief and arrange alternatives for those stuck on the route. Transporters and traders also voiced concern, warning that an extended closure could seriously affect the supply of essential goods to PoGB and nearby regions. (ANI)

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