World News | King Charles, Queen Camilla Arrive at White House for State Dinner Hosted by President Trump

Washington DC [US], April 29 (ANI): UK's King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived at the White House on Tuesday evening (local time) for a state dinner hosted by US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, as part of his ongoing state visit to the United States marking the 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence.

The White House confirmed the development in a post on X, stating that the royal couple had reached the presidential residence for the formal evening engagement.

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Earlier in the day, King Charles III held a meeting with President Trump in the Oval Office, as confirmed by The Royal Family on X.

The King also addressed a Joint Meeting of the United States Congress, where he described the bilateral relationship as "truly unique" and emphasised the importance of the enduring alliance.

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He received a standing ovation when he stated that "executive power is subject to checks and balances," reflecting shared democratic values between the two nations.

Charles also highlighted the historical depth of the relationship, calling it a "partnership born out of dispute" and urging renewed cooperation in an increasingly uncertain global environment.

His speech marked only the second time a reigning British monarch has addressed the US Congress, following the 1991 address by Queen Elizabeth II.

The royal visit entered its formal phase earlier in the day with a ceremonial welcome at the White House South Lawn, where Trump and the First Lady received King Charles III and Queen Camilla with full military honours.

The ceremony included a 21-gun salute, performances by the US Marine Band, and a formal troop inspection.

Large crowds gathered to witness the event, with participation from multiple US military branches, including honour guards representing the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Space Force and Coast Guard. The US capital was adorned with British and American flags to mark the occasion.

Trump described the visit as both historic and personal, referencing his Scottish ancestry and stating that "no tribute could be more appropriate" as the United States commemorates 250 years of independence. (ANI)

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