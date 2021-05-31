Seoul [South Korea], May 31 (ANI/Global Economic): Korean Air announced on May 27 that it has been selected as a 5-star airline by Skytrax, receiving the highest level of safety rating related to the prevention of COVID-19.

Skytrax is an airline rating and consulting agency based in London, UK. Since last year, this institution has evaluated the safety level of COVID-19 for airlines around the world and has been giving grades from 1 star to 5 star (COVID-19 airline safety rating).

Korean Air was selected as the top five-star airline in the World Airline Star Rating, which is Skytrax's airline service quality evaluation in 2020.

Korean Air President Ki-hong Woo said, "I am delighted to receive a 5-star rating in the Skytrax COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating, which focuses on the safety, cleanliness and quarantine efforts of airlines. Through "Care First", we are strengthening communication taking into account customers' point of view so that they can safely board the plane."

"I would like to express my gratitude to all the employees who are struggling on the front line even in the midst of the COVID-19 situation," he said.

Korean Air has created a Care First program information page on its website to provide comprehensive information on quarantine activities. Through this page, passengers can check the latest information on quarantine activities and immigration by Korean Air at each stage of air travel, such as in-flight disinfection, activation of non-face-to-face procedures, passenger temperature check, distance between passengers, and strengthening of an in-flight hygiene. (ANI/Global Economic)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)