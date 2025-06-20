Moscow [Russia], June 20 (ANI): Washington would be making a serious mistake by launching an attack on Iran, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, warning that direct US involvement in the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict would further destabilise the region, as reported by RT.

Tensions have escalated since last week after Israel launched a large-scale bombing campaign against Iran, alleging that Tehran was on the verge of producing a nuclear bomb. Iran denied the allegations and responded with multiple drone and missile strikes. The exchange of hostilities between the two nations has continued, stoking fears of a wider regional war.

Commenting on the possible US strike, Peskov said, "Moscow believes it is a wrong move. This is a step that is bound to lead to further escalation, a major escalation, and would only complicate the situation in the region," RT reported.

He further cautioned, "Such conflicts are capable of setting the entire region on fire." Peskov reiterated Russia's willingness to help mediate and resolve the crisis, while calling any notion of regime change in Iran by the US or Israel "unacceptable."

When asked about this possibility, Peskov echoed President Vladimir Putin's long-held position: "We believe that it is unacceptable to have such conversations, and even more so to take such actions," RT reported.

Peskov said President Putin has maintained communication with both Tehran and Tel Aviv since the conflict began and has a "complete picture" of the situation. He added that while there is currently "little ground" for talks, Moscow remains actively engaged.

Putin, addressing a late-night Q&A with journalists on Wednesday, revealed that Moscow had proposed several compromise frameworks to all involved parties -- including the US, Israel, and Iran, as reported by RT. He suggested that a possible settlement could include mutual security guarantees that preserve Iran's right to peaceful nuclear technology and Israel's right to security.

Meanwhile, the White House has said that US President Donald Trump will decide within the next two weeks whether the United States will join Israel in its ongoing war with Iran.

Addressing a briefing on Thursday (local time), White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt read out a statement from President Trump, who acknowledged the potential for diplomatic negotiations despite the escalating conflict in the Middle East. "Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks," Leavitt quoted the President as saying.

Leavitt also reiterated the administration's stance on Iran's nuclear program.

In response to a question about the contours of any possible deal with Iran, Leavitt said, "No enrichment of Uranium and... Iran is absolutely not able to achieve a nuclear weapon. The President has been very clear about that." (ANI)

