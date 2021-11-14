Kuwait City [Kuwait], November 14 (ANI): Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah accepted on Sunday the resignation of the government and instructed the outgoing government to remain in a caretaker capacity until a new cabinet is formed, according to state news agency KUNA.

Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah submitted on November 8 the resignation of his cabinet, formed in March, reported Khaleej Times.

Al Sabah seeks to end a feud with lawmakers who have hindered fiscal reforms - hit hard last year by low oil prices and the pandemic - and enact a debt law needed to tap global markets.

The disagreement centres on the prime minister having been granted temporary immunity by parliament protecting him against questioning from MPs on issues including handling the COVID-19 pandemic and corruption until the end of 2022, reported Khaleej Times. (ANI)

