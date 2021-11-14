Lisbon, November 14: Portugal recently introduced several measures aimed at improving the work-life balance of the people amid expanding on work from home set-up in the country. One of the striking features of the new laws, which are being dubbed as 'right to rest', is that the bosses have been banned from sending e-mail or text messages to employees and staff out of their working hours. If companies, having more than ten staff members, contact the employee after work hours they could face fines. Stressed Due to Work? Six Ways to Balance Your Personal and Professional life.

The government is eyeing the changes as an opportunity to attract more people into the country. "We consider Portugal one of the best places in the world for these digital nomads and remote workers to choose to live in, we want to attract them to Portugal," Ana Mendes Godinho, Country's Labour and Social Security Minister was quoted as saying by the BBC. The country already has a temporary visa scheme in place to lure freelance and remote workers. Work From Home Increases Productivity? Senior Executives Vouch For WFH, Say It's Likely to Continue in Post COVID-19 Era As Well.

The new laws have also benefited the parents who are working from home. Accordingly, the parents will be permitted to work from home indefinitely without prior approval from their bosses till their children turn eight years. The companies may also pay for the higher bills of energy or internet and others in WHF set up . However, the staff is not permitted to switch the work deceives out of work hours.