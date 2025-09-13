New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Ambassador of Georgia to India, Vakhtang Jaoshvili, has highlighted the growing ties between India and Georgia, noting that the relations between the two countries have reached unprecedented levels in recent years, with increasing people-to-people exchanges, tourism, and connectivity.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Jaoshvili acknowledged the surge in Indian tourists and students visiting Georgia, noting that it reflects the deepening partnership between the two nations.

"It was a pleasure and honour to travel to promote Georgia and India. You know that we have more and more Indians choosing Georgia as their travel or tourist destination and study destination, and the links between the two countries have never been so close and so tight before," he stated.

"Last year we had about 124,000 Indian tourists visiting Georgia, and in the last six months we have had about a 40 per cent increase, which makes us very happy, and we are seeing more and more Indians coming to Georgia because we believe we have a lot to offer to Indian society, Indian people," the envoy said.

The envoy attributed the growing interest to improved air connectivity and greater awareness about what Georgia offers.

Ambassador Jaoshvili also stated that the increasing flight frequency demonstrates the growing demand and interest among Indian travellers, while underlining Georgia's commitment to strengthening ties with India.

"Three to four years ago, there were no direct flights. Then, about a year and a half ago, we had a few flights from Tbilisi to Delhi and from Delhi to Tbilisi operated by Indigo. Now we have daily flights from Delhi to Tbilisi and also three times a week from Mumbai to Delhi. But definitely we believe that the number of tyre flights will increase because there is a demand," he stated.

Earlier in March, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue 2025 and discussed strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations in many sectors, including trade, investment, tourism, and education.

During her visit to India in March, the Georgia Foreign Minister had called for stronger bilateral ties with India across political, economic, and educational sectors while emphasising Georgia's strategic location and economic potential, underlining the importance of connectivity and collaboration.

"This is my first visit to India, and India is a very important partner for Georgia. We intend to expand our bilateral ties with India, both politically and economically. That's very important for us," Bochorishvili told ANI.

She also highlighted Georgia's role as a key transit hub between Europe and Asia and its appeal as a destination for Indian tourists and students and stressed the need for a structured political dialogue to explore untapped potential in trade, logistics, and education. (ANI)

