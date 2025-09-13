Kathmandu, September 13: As Nepal witnessed a surge of political unrest, Gen Z protesters played a pivotal role in shaping the country’s leadership. Amid curfews and internet restrictions, young activists used innovative digital platforms to voice their opinions and coordinate actions. Their efforts culminated in the selection of former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as Nepal’s first woman interim prime minister. Social media became more than a communication tool; it emerged as a space for political engagement. Among these platforms, Discord stood out as a key medium for discussion and decision-making.

As the protests unfolded, the "Youths Against Corruption" movement leveraged Discord to organise, debate, and ultimately "vote" for Karki’s leadership. Thousands of members engaged in real-time discussions, sharing updates, strategies, and even voting on critical decisions. The platform’s structured servers and interactive channels allowed Gen Z users to coordinate efficiently despite the chaotic ground situation. Discord’s unique features helped amplify the voices of young Nepalis, making it a central hub for activism. With the spotlight on Sushila Karki’s historic appointment and Gen Z protest, let’s know what the Discord App is and how it works. Who Is Sushila Karki? All You Need to Know About Nepal’s First Female Prime Minister.

What is the Discord App?

Discord is a versatile communication platform originally launched in 2015 by Jason Citron and Stanislav Vishnevskiy, designed to enable seamless interaction among users without affecting other online activities. Initially created for gamers, it has since expanded to accommodate communities of all kinds, allowing members to connect via text, voice, and video channels. Users can create and manage "servers," which function as dedicated community spaces with customizable roles, permissions, and channels for different topics or activities.

Each server can host up to 500,000 members, with advanced moderation tools to manage discussions, enforce rules, and maintain order. Discord also supports real-time features such as screen sharing, live streaming, file sharing, and integrated bots for automation and engagement. Its combination of structured communication, interactivity, and accessibility has made it especially popular among Gen Z, who use it not only for gaming but for activism, study groups, social networking, and organising events. Nepal Political Crisis: Uncertainty Continues Over Interim PM Appointment; After Sushila Karki Gen Z Protesters Put Forward Kulman Ghising’s Name for Top Job.

How Does the Discord App Work?

Discord works by allowing users to create or join servers, which are essentially dedicated community spaces focused on shared interests or causes. Within a server, members can communicate through text channels for discussion, voice channels for real-time conversations, and video channels for live interaction. Server administrators can assign roles and permissions to manage access, moderate discussions, and maintain order, while bots can automate tasks such as sending updates or managing polls. Users can also share files, stream screens, and host live events, making the platform highly interactive and adaptable for both small groups and large communities. The app’s structure makes it easy to organise discussions and coordinate actions efficiently. Channels can be customised to separate topics, provide updates, or handle emergencies, allowing members to quickly access relevant information. Features like threaded conversations, pinned messages, and notifications ensure that critical announcements are not missed. During large-scale events, such as protests or campaigns, Discord allows members to vote, share updates, and strategise collectively in real time, making it a powerful tool for mobilisation and decision-making. During the Nepal Gen Z protests, Discord became a central hub for organising and coordinating demonstrations, helping young activists debate and vote on the selection of Sushila Karki as interim prime minister. However, the protests also turned tragic, with at least 19 casualties reported amid clashes with authorities.

