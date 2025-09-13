Kathmandu, September 13: As Nepal witnessed a surge of political unrest, Gen Z protesters played a pivotal role in shaping the country’s leadership. Amid curfews and internet restrictions, young activists used innovative digital platforms to voice their opinions and coordinate actions. Their efforts culminated in the selection of former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as Nepal’s first woman interim prime minister. Social media became more than a communication tool; it emerged as a space for political engagement. Among these platforms, Discord stood out as a key medium for discussion and decision-making.
As the protests unfolded, the "Youths Against Corruption" movement leveraged Discord to organise, debate, and ultimately "vote" for Karki’s leadership. Thousands of members engaged in real-time discussions, sharing updates, strategies, and even voting on critical decisions. The platform’s structured servers and interactive channels allowed Gen Z users to coordinate efficiently despite the chaotic ground situation. Discord’s unique features helped amplify the voices of young Nepalis, making it a central hub for activism. With the spotlight on Sushila Karki’s historic appointment and Gen Z protest, let’s know what the Discord App is and how it works. Who Is Sushila Karki? All You Need to Know About Nepal’s First Female Prime Minister.
What is the Discord App?
Discord is a versatile communication platform originally launched in 2015 by Jason Citron and Stanislav Vishnevskiy, designed to enable seamless interaction among users without affecting other online activities. Initially created for gamers, it has since expanded to accommodate communities of all kinds, allowing members to connect via text, voice, and video channels. Users can create and manage "servers," which function as dedicated community spaces with customizable roles, permissions, and channels for different topics or activities.
Each server can host up to 500,000 members, with advanced moderation tools to manage discussions, enforce rules, and maintain order. Discord also supports real-time features such as screen sharing, live streaming, file sharing, and integrated bots for automation and engagement. Its combination of structured communication, interactivity, and accessibility has made it especially popular among Gen Z, who use it not only for gaming but for activism, study groups, social networking, and organising events. Nepal Political Crisis: Uncertainty Continues Over Interim PM Appointment; After Sushila Karki Gen Z Protesters Put Forward Kulman Ghising’s Name for Top Job.
How Does the Discord App Work?
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 13, 2025 10:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).