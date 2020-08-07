Tel Aviv [Israel], August 7 (ANI): India and Israel have so much in common from Hi-Tech sectors to shared agricultural challenges to the challenge of coronavirus, said newly-appointed Israel Embassy spokesperson, Muhamed Heib, adding that he is looking forward to work on these issues with incredible India.

"India and Israel have so much in common from our Hi-tech sectors to shared agricultural challenges to the challenge of coronavirus so I am so looking forward to meeting you and working on these issues," said Heib.

He shared an introduction video from Jerusalem on his Twitter handle and wrote that he is eagerly looking forward to starting an exciting journey and making India his second home.

"My name is Muhamed Heib, the new Spokesperson of @IsraelinIndia. Here is a short video introducing myself. Eagerly looking forward to starting this exciting journey and making India my second home," he tweeted.

In a video, he said it is his first position abroad, adding that he is very excited to come to incredible India. Israel like India is a very diverse country where Jews Muslims Druze Baha'is live together in harmony, he added.

"This is my first position abroad and I am very excited to come to incredible India. Israel like India is a very diverse country where Jews Muslims Druze Baha'is live together in harmony. Before I join the cadet course at the ministry of foreign affairs. I worked as a consultant to the mayor of my hometown Tuba Zangariya, a Bedouin village in the northern Galilee region of Israel," he said.

Heib has done his graduation and post-graduation from the Univesity of Haifa. (ANI)

