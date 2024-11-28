Munich [Germany], November 28 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday met with Florian Herrmann, Head of the Bavarian State Chancellery, during his visit to Germany.

Speaking on the strong relationship between two countries, Mohan Yadav stated, "I met the Head of the Bavarian State Chancellery, Florian Herrmann and interacted with him. He said that the relationship between Germany and MP has been strong."

Highlighting opportunities for collaboration, Yadav told ANI, "Herrmann also said that we can send our skilled people there and in return, we will get their technology. This opens new doors of development...We have good relations with Germany...They can get the benefit of our skilled people and we can use their developed technology in businesses."

Mohan Yadav also met with Minister of State for Federal and European Affairs and Media to explore comprehensive collaboration opportunities.

The discussions highlighted the strong India-Germany relations under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, with a focused emphasis on state-level partnerships, according to the official statement.

The MP CM and Herrmann delved into multiple potential collaborative domains, including technology and innovation, supercomputing, the automotive sector, aeronautics, and space technology.

The strategic cooperation objectives centered on addressing climate policy challenges through technological innovations, facilitating higher education exchange programs, enabling technology transfer initiatives, and creating meaningful job opportunities for Madhya Pradesh citizens.

"A key focus area discussed was the enhancement of skill development programs tailored to the needs of evolving industries. These programs aim to equip Madhya Pradesh's youth with the expertise required to excel in high-demand sectors such as advanced manufacturing, AI, and renewable energy, ensuring their competitiveness in the global workforce," the statement added.

Both sides recognized the existing German investments in Mandideep and Pithampur and discussed plans to establish a dedicated state government liaison office in Madhya Pradesh to facilitate smoother interactions.

Yadav was particularly impressed by the German delegation's precision in time management, remarking, "Those who have conquered time can conquer the world." He was deeply inspired by Germany's remarkable economic resilience and transformation, viewing it as an exemplary model of national development and strategic progress.

Both sides viewed the meeting as a promising starting point for a long-lasting, mutually beneficial relationship between Madhya Pradesh and Bavaria.

The discussions reflected a shared commitment to collaborative growth, technological advancement, and economic development. By fostering strategic partnerships and investing in skill development, the initiative aims to unlock new opportunities for the state's youth, signalling a potential new chapter in international state-level cooperation, as per the official statement.

CM Yadav is currently on a visit to Germany on November 28 and November 29 after his three-day visit to the UK. During the visit, he will attend several events in Munich and Stuttgart. (ANI)

