Mina, November 13: A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck a remote corner of Nevada early Friday, shaking the desert and a nearby town, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 1:13 a.m. and was centered about 21 miles (34 kilometers) southeast of Mina, a town of about 155, at a depth of 3.73 miles (6 kilometers), the USGS said.

People reported feeling it across desert communities in western Nevada and in California's Sierra mountains, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

