Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], November 28 (ANI): A herd of wild elephants in Malaysia trampled a car on a major highway after it collided with a young elephant calf, CNN reported, citing local authorities.

The herd of six wild elephants trampled a car on the East-West Highway in Malaysia. The car was driven by a 48-year-old man, accompanied by his wife and 23-year-old son, according to a statement from Gerik Police in the Malay Peninsula.

The family was travelling from the island of Penang to the northeastern coastal state of Terengganu around 7:35 pm (local time) when the collision occurred. The incident took place during drizzling and foggy conditions as the car negotiated a left bend on the highway.

Zulkifli Mahmood, Chief Superintendent at Gerik District Police, explained, "The car slammed into the young elephant that was walking on the road with the herd." Subsequently, the other five elephants rushed towards the car and began trampling it before leaving the area once the calf got back up.

While Gerik Police did not specify whether the family members were inside the car during the incident, there were no reported deaths or serious injuries.

Photographs revealed extensive damage to the front and sides of the white vehicle, with its side doors caved in and all windows smashed, as reported by CNN.

Authorities also failed to provide further updates about the condition of the elephant baby.

Conservationists attribute such incidents to the loss of forest cover for wild elephants due to Malaysia's rapid highway development, prompting them to venture onto the roads in search of food.

Gerik police issued a cautionary advisory to drivers, urging increased vigilance on highways where elephant herds are known to roam.

Despite warning signs and precautions, accidents involving elephants on highways have occurred in the past.

In 2017, a baby elephant was found dead on the side of a highway, believed to be the result of a speeding car, elephant conservation group Management and Ecology of Malaysian Elephants (MEME) said at the time.

Similar encounters have been reported, emphasising the ongoing challenges faced by wildlife in areas intersecting with human infrastructure, CNN reported. (ANI)

