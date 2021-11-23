Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], November 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported another 4,885 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 2,591,486, according to the health ministry.

Some 18 of the new cases are imported, with 4,867 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Also Read | Palestinians Demand Release of 90 Corpses Withheld by Israel for Years.

Another 63 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 30,063.

About 5,628 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,493,437.

Also Read | US Christmas Parade Accident: SUV Driver ‘Darrell Brooks Jr’ in Waukesha Parade Crash May Have Been Fleeing a Crime.

There are some 67,986 active cases, 549 are being held in intensive care units and 274 of them are in need of assisted breathing.

The country administered a total of 109,016 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday alone, and some 78.7 per cent of the population have received at least one dose and 76.6 per cent have been fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)