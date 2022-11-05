Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh)[India], November 5 (ANI): Indian and Royal Australian Navies concluded the maritime partnership exercise, which was held in the Bay of Bengal, the Eastern Naval Command said in a statement on Saturday.

The exercise involved Australian ships HMAS Adelaide and HMAS Anzac and Indian Navy Ships Jalashwa and Kavaratti along with their embarked helicopters and took place from November 2-3.

The exercise included tactical manoeuvres, helicopter landings and amphibious operations, which signified the high degree of interoperability between the countries' navies, according to the official statement.

RAN ships HMAS Adelaide and HMAS Anzac visited Visakhapatnam from 30 Oct to 01 Nov 2022. This was part of Australia's Indo-Pacific Endeavour 2022 (IPE 22).

The Australian Defence Forces were hosted by the Eastern Naval Command and ships of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet.

Personnel from the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force participated in various joint activities during the maritime exercise.

The harbour phase included a wide range of professional interactions including experience sharing, joint planning activities and friendly sports exchanges and the successful completion of the exercise marks another milestone in the growing India-Australia military interactions, the statement of Eastern Naval Command said. (ANI)

