Mexico City [Mexico] May 4 (ANI/Sputnik): Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed on Monday night that 15 people had died as a result of a rail overpass collapse.

"At the moment there are 15 deaths," Sheinbaum said, as quoted by the Milenio broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, Mexico City's Secretariat for Integral Risk Management and Civil Protection reported that 13 people were killed and about 70 others injured.

According to media reports, the metro overpass collapsed in the southeast of Mexico City, near the Olivos and Tezonco stations. (ANI/Sputnik)

