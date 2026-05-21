JPMorgan Executive Lorna Hajdini Sues Chirayu Rana for Defamation, Calls S*x Slave Claims ‘Fabricated for Extortion’

A bitter legal battle at JPMorgan Chase has escalated sharply after senior executive Lorna Hajdini filed a defamation lawsuit against former banker Chirayu Rana, calling his claims that she treated him as her "s*x slave" entirely false, malicious, and fabricated. The countersuit, filed in New York State Supreme Court on Tuesday, marks Hajdini's first public pushback against allegations that have sent shockwaves through Wall Street.

What Rana Originally Alleged

The scandal began last month when Rana sued Hajdini under the pseudonym "John Doe," accusing her of drugging him with viagra, forcing him into non-consensual s*xual acts, subjecting him to racist abuse, and humiliating his wife with insults during their time together at JPMorgan. He had initially sought a settlement worth more than USD 20 million before leaving the bank, later rejecting a USD 1 million settlement offer from JPMorgan before filing his lawsuit. Chirayu Rana vs Lorna Hajdini: Indian-Origin Banker Hires High-Profile Attorney Daniel Kaiser in Lawsuit Against JPMorgan Executive.

Hajdini Fights Back

Hajdini's countersuit is unequivocal in its denial. "Ms Hajdini categorically and unequivocally denies each and every allegation of unlawful conduct," the filing states. "These allegations are entirely false, malicious, and fabricated, and were concocted for the improper purpose of personal enrichment at the expense of defendants and others." Chirayu Rana vs Lorna Hajdini: JPMorgan Offered USD 1 Million Settlement Before S*xual Assault Lawsuit by Banker.

Her legal team accused Rana of spending months planning to destroy her reputation and pressure both her and JPMorgan into paying millions. They alleged he was "peddling his lies that Ms Hajdini was a racist, s*xual predator," with the intention "to destroy her reputation for leverage to extort millions of dollars" from the bank and the executive.

A Pattern of Behaviour?

The countersuit makes an additional explosive allegation - that Rana had previously made "eerily similar fabricated allegations of s*xual misconduct against a supervisor at a prior place of employment." The claim has not been independently verified.

JPMorgan Backs Hajdini

JPMorgan has stood firmly behind its executive. A bank spokesman said, "We fully support Lorna and her right to defend herself and protect her reputation. As we have said from the outset, we don't believe the allegations against her or the firm have merit." An internal investigation by the bank found no evidence supporting Rana's accusations. Rana himself declined to participate in the investigation or provide any evidence.

"Ms Hajdini seeks to vindicate her name, mitigate the substantial damage inflicted upon her, and hold plaintiff accountable for his depraved and unlawful conduct," the filing concludes.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 01:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).