Rajasthan Shocker: 8-Month-Old Girl Dies After Being Forced To Consume Acid by Mother in Bhiwadi

An eight-month-old girl died during treatment in Rajasthan’s Khairthal-Tijara district after she was allegedly forced to consume acid by her mother inside their home in Bhiwadi, according to police and local media reports. The infant had been undergoing treatment for severe internal injuries for two days before succumbing at a hospital in Alwar. The incident took place in the Captain Chowk area of Bhiwadi, where the child was reportedly alone with her mother while her father was at work, as reported by Dainik Jagran. According to police officials, family members rushed the infant to a local hospital after her condition suddenly deteriorated. She was later referred to a higher medical facility due to the seriousness of her injuries.

Doctors treating the child had earlier stated that she suffered extensive internal burns and respiratory distress allegedly caused by ingestion of a corrosive substance. The infant was placed on ventilator support but could not survive. Rajasthan Shocker: 2 Young Sisters Die of Suffocation After Getting Trapped Inside Locked Car in Alwar (Watch Video).

Father Alleges Mother Confessed

The child’s father, identified as Mohit, alleged that his wife initially denied involvement when questioned by family members. He later claimed that she admitted to making the child consume acid after the family warned that police would be informed.

Reports in Hindi media stated that the dispute may have been linked to a disagreement over the woman’s wish to visit her parental home, though investigators have not officially confirmed the motive behind the alleged act. Police said statements from family members are being recorded and the exact circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. Rajasthan Shocker: 8-Year-Old Student Dies As Handball Goalpost Falls on Him in School.

Police Probe Underway

Officials from the Khairthal-Tijara police said a case has been registered and further legal action will depend on forensic findings and the outcome of the investigation. Medical experts involved in the treatment had said tests were being conducted to determine the extent of damage to the child’s food pipe and respiratory tract caused by the chemical substance.

Public Concern Over Child Safety

The case has drawn attention due to the age of the victim and the nature of the allegations. Incidents involving corrosive substances continue to raise concerns among child rights groups and law enforcement agencies regarding domestic violence, mental health stress and access to hazardous chemicals inside homes. Police officials have not yet released detailed information about possible charges against the accused woman, and the investigation remains ongoing.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dainik Jagran), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 02:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).