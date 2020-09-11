Mexico City [Mexico], September 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 554 to 69,649 within the past 24 hours, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the Health Ministry, said.

He also said on late Thursday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 4,857 to 652,364 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 4,647 new cases of the coronavirus, with 611 fatalities.

The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

To date, more than 28 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 907,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

